CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios State Funeral

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 2, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, salutes as he prepares to recieve a U.S. flag from Ed Camacho, special assistant to the governor, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Bureau of Military Affairs, during the state funeral service for the late CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios at the Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, Saipan, Aug. 2. Palacios served as the 10th governor of CNMI and passed away July 23. Lasky presented the flag, which was previously draped over Palacios' casket, to Willa Palacios during the service. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Tucker)