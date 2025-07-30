250725-N-N0164-1007
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Recognition to Romee Trofort during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, July 25, 2025. Trofort received the award in recognition of her years of service to the government. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jermaine Johnson/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9233552
|VIRIN:
|250725-N-N0164-1007
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, July Awards Ceremony Highlights Hospital Employees’ Accomplishments [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.