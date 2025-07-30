July Awards Ceremony Highlights Hospital Employees’ Accomplishments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-N0164-1007

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Recognition to Romee Trofort during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, July 25, 2025. Trofort received the award in recognition of her years of service to the government. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jermaine Johnson/released)