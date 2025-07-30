July Awards Ceremony Highlights Hospital Employees’ Accomplishments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250725-N-N0164-1009

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Appreciation to Sonia Mitchell during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, July 25, 2025. Mitchell was selected as Junior Civilian of the Quarter, second quarter, calendar year 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jermaine Johnson/released)