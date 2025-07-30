July Awards Ceremony Highlights Hospital Employees’ Accomplishments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Corpsman Paolo Jezeckiel Guzman during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, July 25, 2025. Guzman received the letter for his accomplishments during his assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jermaine Johnson/released)