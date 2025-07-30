July Awards Ceremony Highlights Hospital Employees’ Accomplishments

250725-N-N0164-1001
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Cmdr. Candida Coore during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, July 25, 2025. Coore received the award for her accomplishments during her assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jermaine Johnson/released)
