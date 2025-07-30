July Awards Ceremony Highlights Hospital Employees’ Accomplishments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. Natale DeMarco during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, July 25, 2025. DeMarco received the award for his accomplishments during his assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jermaine Johnson/released)