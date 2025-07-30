Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July Awards Ceremony Highlights Hospital Employees’ Accomplishments [Image 5 of 9]

    July Awards Ceremony Highlights Hospital Employees’ Accomplishments

    CUBA

    07.25.2025

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, presents the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Lt. Natale DeMarco during an award ceremony held at U.S. Naval Hospital, Guantanamo Bay, July 25, 2025. DeMarco received the award for his accomplishments during his assignment at the hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Jermaine Johnson/released)

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic: NMFL
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

