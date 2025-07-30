Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hearts Apart BBQ Brings Families Together [Image 3 of 3]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Volunteers set up outdoor games for the Hearts Apart Backyard Barbecue Celebration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2025. The event featured cookout fare, games and music aimed at fostering stronger community bonds between military members and families of those on deployed or remote tours in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 19:09
    VIRIN: 250725-F-JG883-1001
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
