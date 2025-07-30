Hearts Apart BBQ Brings Families Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers set up outdoor games for the Hearts Apart Backyard Barbecue Celebration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2025. The event featured cookout fare, games and music aimed at fostering stronger community bonds between military members and families of those on deployed or remote tours in the local area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)