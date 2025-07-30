Hearts Apart BBQ Brings Families Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Mitchell, 633d Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of Military Family Readiness Center, sets up the resource table for the Hearts Apart Backyard Barbecue Celebration, July 25, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The event connected families with base support services during deployment separations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)