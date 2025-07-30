Hearts Apart BBQ Brings Families Together

Families of deployed and remote tour service members gathered on July 25, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia for the 633d Force Support Squadron’s Hearts Apart Backyard Barbecue Celebration.



The Hearts Apart program is sponsored by Army Community Service and aimed at strengthening community ties during times of separation from loved ones.



Attendees at the celebration enjoyed a variety of barbecue foods, games, bounce houses and music, all of which brought the JBLE community together in the warmth of the summer sunshine.



“This event is meant to create an environment where people can network and build upon their community connections while their loved ones are away from home,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Mitchell, 633d FSS Military Family Readiness Center NCO. “Especially when your loved one’s overseas, it’s important to remind families they’re still part of our team.”



Mitchell says, the event was rooted in the program's purpose of connecting people to other people or organizations, who can help in times of need.



In addition to food and entertainment, representatives from base support services were also on hand to share resources available to military families during deployments, remote tours and temporary duties.



“This is great; they are putting on this event for families,” said Airman 1st Class Brenda Morales, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance specialist. “We just got here in February, so this event is a fun way for us to meet people across the base."



Like Morales, some families utilize these events to get out in the community and meet people, while others enjoy them because they reinforce the importance of supporting others.



“It’s always meant a lot to me when others have supported me through challenging times in my own life, and it means a lot to be able to give others at JBLE that same feeling of support now,” Mitchell said.



If you want to receive the latest information on the Hearts Apart Program, base activities, and other pertinent information, you will want to join the e-mail distribution group by calling the Hearts Apart coordinator at 309-782-0829.

Date Taken: 07.25.2025 Date Posted: 07.31.2025 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US