Hearts Apart BBQ Brings Families Together

Attendees connect with base support representatives during the Hearts Apart Backyard Barbecue Celebration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2025. The event offered resources, entertainment, and a sense of unity for families facing separation related to deployment, remote tours and temporary duties of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)