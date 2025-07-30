Attendees connect with base support representatives during the Hearts Apart Backyard Barbecue Celebration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 25, 2025. The event offered resources, entertainment, and a sense of unity for families facing separation related to deployment, remote tours and temporary duties of service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
This work, Hearts Apart BBQ Brings Families Together [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.