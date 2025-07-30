Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vincent Yandell, Airman Leadership Graduate, center, accepts the John L. Levitow Award from Retired Chief Master Sgt. Richard McElderry, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Steven Cox, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. The John L. Levitow Award is presented to the student demonstrating the highest level of leadership and scholastic performance and is partially determined by the assignment of points by their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)