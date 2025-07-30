Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Randy Wilbourn, Airman Leadership Graduate, center, accepts the Commandant’s Award from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cecilia Ayon, left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wallis Iduoze, right, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Milburn during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Class 25-E at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. The Commandant’s award is selected by the ALS commandant and is presented to the student who best demonstrates the characteristics of an effective leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)