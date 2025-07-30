Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E Graduation [Image 2 of 5]

    Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Randy Wilbourn, Airman Leadership Graduate, center, accepts the Commandant’s Award from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cecilia Ayon, left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wallis Iduoze, right, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Milburn during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Class 25-E at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. The Commandant’s award is selected by the ALS commandant and is presented to the student who best demonstrates the characteristics of an effective leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 18:26
    Photo ID: 9231066
    VIRIN: 250710-F-F4417-1033
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Holloman

