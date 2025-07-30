Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aidan Rodriguez, Airman Leadership Graduate, right, accepts the Distinguished Graduate Award from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gregory Saxon, 9th Attack Squadron operations superintendent, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. The distinguished graduate award is presented to the top 10% of graduates for their performance in academic evaluations and demonstration of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)