    Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E Graduation [Image 1 of 5]

    Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E Graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mayra Gutierrez, Airman Leadership Graduate, left, accepts the Academic Achievement Award from Mrs. Lany Cooper, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. The academic award is presented to the student with the highest overall average on all academic evaluations and demonstrations of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

