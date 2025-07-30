Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mayra Gutierrez, Airman Leadership Graduate, left, accepts the Academic Achievement Award from Mrs. Lany Cooper, during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. The academic award is presented to the student with the highest overall average on all academic evaluations and demonstrations of leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)