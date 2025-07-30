Joel C. Mayo ALS Class 25-E Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen in the Warrior Flight accept the Honor Flight award during the graduation of Joel C. Mayo Airman Leadership School Class 25-E at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2025. The Honor Flight award recognizes the flight that demonstrated the utmost professionalism, motivation and fitness standards throughout the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)