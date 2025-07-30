352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force loadmasters from the 352d Special Operations Wing, prepare to send airdrops out of an MC-130J Commando II as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 15, 2025. The 352 SOW worked alongside Romanian SOF, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)