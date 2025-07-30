Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Romanian special operations forces soldier prepares to exit an MC-130J Commando II, operated by U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing, as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. The 352 SOW worked alongside Romanian SOF, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9229398
    VIRIN: 250714-A-OB588-5965
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 439.17 KB
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania
    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania
    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania
    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania
    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania
    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download