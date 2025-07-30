Romanian special operations forces exit an MC-130J Commando II, operated by U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing, as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 13, 2025. The 352 SOW worked alongside Romanian SOF, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 06:20
|Photo ID:
|9229397
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-OB588-5434
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.