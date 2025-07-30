352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania

A U.S. Air Force refueling point specialist with the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepares to refuel an IAR-330 Puma operated by Romanian special operations forces as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 16, 2025. The 352d Special Operations Wing worked alongside Romanian SOF, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9229400
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-OB588-2587
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
