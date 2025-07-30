Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania

    352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Romanian special operations forces prepare to board a MC-130J Commando II, operated by U.S. Air Force 352d Special Operations Wing, as part of a bilateral exercise in Bucharest, Romania, July 15, 2025. The 352 SOW worked alongside Romanian SOF, enhancing joint capabilities through free-fall jumps, low-level flights, infiltration and exfiltration drills, and establishing a mobile aviation refueling site. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    This work, 352d Special Operations Wing Conduct Bilateral Exercise in Romania [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

