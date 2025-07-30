Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson holds change of command [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Carl Vinson holds change of command

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250730-N-PV401-1376 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette, of Hollywood, Calif., performs the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is pierside in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025
    Photo ID: 9229034
    VIRIN: 250730-N-PV401-1376
    Resolution: 3353x2240
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson holds change of command [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carl Vinson holds change of command

