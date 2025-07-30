USS Carl Vinson holds change of command

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Capt. Matthew Thomas was relieved by Capt. Joshua Wenker as commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck of the Carl Vinson, July 30.



Thomas’ command tour included two deployments and participation in the biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.



“I am proud of you, proud of this ship, and I appreciate what you do day in and day out,” said Thomas in an address to the crew. “When I took command last August, I asked you to be not just ‘America’s Favorite’ carrier, but America’s best carrier. And you didn’t disappoint. You exceeded my lofty expectations with precision, discipline and lethality, making the extraordinary look routine.”



During his time as commanding officer, Thomas led the crew on a four-and-a-half-month deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations from October 2023 through February 2024, hosted over 10,000 guests and distinguished visitors on board during Los Angeles Fleet Week in May 2024, and sailed alongside 28 allied and partner nations during RIMPAC 2024. Most recently, Thomas led the crew on an extended nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations that encompassed combat operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea and multinational exercises with U.S. allies and partners.



“Vis per mare, Vinson’s motto: ‘strength from the sea’ – that’s us, without a doubt,” said Thomas. “Captain Wenker, I have known you for over 20 years and know that you will lead this crew well – they will be in great hands.”



Under his leadership, the 2024 Battle Effectiveness Award and Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund Award for U.S. Pacific Fleet was awarded to the Carl Vinson. Thomas will report to Commander, Naval Air Forces in San Diego after departing.



“Captain Thomas, you molded this team, prevailed in combat, strengthened deterrence and raised the standard for the fleet,” said Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, who presided over the ceremony. “Captain Wenker is a warfighter, a systems thinker and a compassionate leader – with the humility to listen and the decisiveness to act. We have absolute confidence that he’ll take Vinson to even greater heights.”



A time-honored naval tradition, this ceremony allows the crew to formally acknowledge the passing of command from the outgoing commanding officer to the incoming commanding officer.



“Captain Thomas, for the last two years, you have led Carl Vinson with poise and distinction,” said Wenker. “You have created and fostered a team of teams across the ship, and they have excelled because of it. You have left a lasting legacy for America’s Favorite Carrier that I will endeavor to carry forward.”



Wenker, a native of Tinley Park, Illinois, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in History and earned his Wings of Gold in 2001 as an E-2C Hawkeye naval flight officer. His career as a naval aviator included assignments as the Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 117 safety officer, VAW-113 maintenance officer, commanding officer of VAW-116, and executive officer of USS Nimitz (CVN 68). During those tours, he completed numerous deployments, flying and leading missions in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn, Inherent Resolve and Tomodachi.



Wenker takes command of the Carl Vinson after serving as the commanding officer of USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during her first-ever dry-docking selected restricted availability.



“I am deeply honored and humbled to have the privilege of leading the amazing men and women of Carl Vinson,” said Wenker. “You represent the best that this country has to offer, and it shows every day in what you do and how you do it. You are the proud. You are the mighty. You are America’s favorite Sailors.”



Carl Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from U.S. 3rd Fleet, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COM-US3rdFleet.

For more news from CSG-1, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1.

For more news from CVN 70, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2025 Date Posted: 07.30.2025 23:17 Story ID: 544335 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US Web Views: 64 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson holds change of command, by LTJG Jack Scypinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.