USS Carl Vinson holds change of command

250730-N-PV401-1151 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) Sideboys render honors to Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), as he arrives at the ship’s change of command ceremony, July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is pierside in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)