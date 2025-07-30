USS Carl Vinson holds change of command

250730-N-AC395-1026 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) holds a change of command ceremony, July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is pierside in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
