    USS Carl Vinson holds change of command [Image 7 of 11]

    USS Carl Vinson holds change of command

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250730-N-AC395-1026 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) holds a change of command ceremony, July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is pierside in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 23:13
    Photo ID: 9229043
    VIRIN: 250730-N-AC395-1026
    Resolution: 4302x2863
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, USS Carl Vinson holds change of command [Image 11 of 11], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

