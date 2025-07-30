250730-N-PV401-1895 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) Capt. Joshua Wenker delivers remarks upon assuming the role of commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a change of command ceremony on Vinson’s flight deck, July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is pierside in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)
USS Carl Vinson holds change of command
