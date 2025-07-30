UC25 tests aeromedical transfer readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and a member of the REACH air medical services helicopter crew secure a simulated patient to litter on the flight line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 29, 2025. The scenario tested the interoperability of military and civilian personnel to safely transfer patients between air and ground medical evacuation platforms during a large-scale movement exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)