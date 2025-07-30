U.S. Airmen and a member of the REACH air medical services helicopter crew secure a simulated patient to litter on the flight line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 29, 2025. The scenario tested the interoperability of military and civilian personnel to safely transfer patients between air and ground medical evacuation platforms during a large-scale movement exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9228448
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-OY799-1178
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|24.69 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UC25 tests aeromedical transfer readiness [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.