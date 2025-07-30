UC25 tests aeromedical transfer readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An EC-135 helicopter assigned to REACH air medical services hovers over the taxiway during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2025. The helicopter was one of many interagency partners participating in UC25, an exercise which provided hands-on experience for possible world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)