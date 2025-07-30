An EC-135 helicopter assigned to REACH Air Medical Services takes off from the flight line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 29, 2025. The civilian-operated aircraft participated in the U.S. Transportation Command-led patient movement exercise to enhance coordination between military and civilian medical evacuation teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|07.29.2025
|07.30.2025 17:18
|9228445
|250729-F-OY799-1248
|7007x3941
|13.65 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
This work, UC25 tests aeromedical transfer readiness [Image 11 of 11], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.