UC25 tests aeromedical transfer readiness

An EC-135 helicopter assigned to REACH air medical services hovers over the flight line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 29, 2025. The helicopter was one of many interagency partners participating in UC25, an exercise which provided hands-on experience for possible world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
