    UC25 tests aeromedical transfer readiness

    UC25 tests aeromedical transfer readiness

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    An EC-135 helicopter assigned to REACH air medical services hovers over the flight line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 29, 2025. The civilian-operated aircraft participated in the U.S. Transportation Command-led patient movement exercise to enhance coordination between military and civilian medical evacuation teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 17:18
    Photo ID: 9228443
    VIRIN: 250729-F-OY799-1059
    Resolution: 6309x3549
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, UC25 tests aeromedical transfer readiness, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    REACH
    Ultimate Caduceus
    Airmen
    UC25

