UC25 tests aeromedical transfer readiness

An EC-135 helicopter assigned to REACH air medical services hovers over the flight line during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 29, 2025. The civilian-operated aircraft participated in the U.S. Transportation Command-led patient movement exercise to enhance coordination between military and civilian medical evacuation teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)