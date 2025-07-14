U.S. and ROK Marines strengthen ties in Joint Air Controller Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Luis Herrera, a native of California and a fires chief with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, takes notes during the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2 on Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 23, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)