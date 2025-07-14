U.S. and ROK Marines strengthen ties in Joint Air Controller Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Kim Chunho, left, a joint terminal air controller with Headquarters Company, 1st Marine Division, reviews his notes as U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Park, right, a native of Georgia and a fire support Marine with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, prepares a close air support simulation scenario during the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2 on Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 23, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)