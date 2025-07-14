Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and ROK Marines strengthen ties in Joint Air Controller Training

    U.S. and ROK Marines strengthen ties in Joint Air Controller Training

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chad Cocks, a native of Montana and a fires chief with 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, operates a close air support simulation during the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2 on Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 23, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 00:25
    VIRIN: 250723-M-QS704-1085
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, U.S. and ROK Marines strengthen ties in Joint Air Controller Training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. and ROK Marines strengthen ties in Joint Air Controller Training
    Korean Marine Exchange Program
    KMEP
    Republic of Korea Marine
    partnership
    USMC
    simulation
    JTAC

