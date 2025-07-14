U.S. and ROK Marines strengthen ties in Joint Air Controller Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. William Chan, a native of California and a joint terminal air controller instructor with 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, debriefs Republic of Korea Air Force Capt. Choi Youngwoo, a joint terminal air controller with the ROK Marine Corps Headquarters Association, on a close air support simulation during the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2 on Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 23, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)