U.S. and ROK Marines strengthen ties in Joint Air Controller Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marine Corps Master Sgt. Kim Kyungmin, left, a joint terminal air controller and Capt. Seo Youngbin, right, a MUH-1 pilot, both with ROK Marine Corps Headquarters, discuss a close air support simulation during the Korean Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2 on Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 23, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)