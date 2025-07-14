Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpl. Maximilian J. Weaver, public affairs mass communications specialist with 5th Armored Brigade, participates in a brigade motorcycle mentorship ride to promote safe motorcycle riding on and off duty from Fort Bliss. Texas to historic Mesilla, New Mexico July 18, 2025. Weaver rendered life-saving aid by controlling bleeding and airway obstruction when a fellow motorcyclist hit the pavement during a celebration of life ride throughout El Paso, Texas July 26, 2025.