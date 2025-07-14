Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Cpl. Maximilian J. Weaver, public affairs mass communications specialist with 5th Armored Brigade, prepares to head into work after a media engagement on his Vulcan S, Kawasaki motorcycle July 16, 2025. Weaver rendered life-saving aid by controlling bleeding and airway obstruction when a fellow motorcyclist hit the pavement during a celebration of life ride throughout El Paso, Texas July 26, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:47
    Photo ID: 9226208
    VIRIN: 250716-A-PI656-2342
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

