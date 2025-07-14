Cpl. Maximilian J. Weaver, public affairs mass communications specialist with 5th Armored Brigade, participates in a celebration of life ride with the local El Paso, Texas community to remember U.S. Marine Corps Veteran John Tobias Jr. after his funeral procession. Tobias died as a result of an alleged hit and run incident July 4, 2025. Weaver rendered life-saving aid by controlling bleeding and airway obstruction when a fellow motorcyclist hit the pavement during a celebration of life ride throughout El Paso, Texas July 26, 2025. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9226217
|VIRIN:
|250726-A-DA599-8214
|Resolution:
|945x649
|Size:
|174.88 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Maximilian Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist
No keywords found.