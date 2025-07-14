Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Maximilian Weaver 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Cpl. Maximilian J. Weaver, public affairs mass communications specialist with 5th Armored Brigade, participates in a celebration of life ride with the local El Paso, Texas community to remember U.S. Marine Corps Veteran John Tobias Jr. after his funeral procession. Tobias died as a result of an alleged hit and run incident July 4, 2025. Weaver rendered life-saving aid by controlling bleeding and airway obstruction when a fellow motorcyclist hit the pavement during a celebration of life ride throughout El Paso, Texas July 26, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

