Cpl. Maximilian J. Weaver, public affairs mass communications specialist with 5th Armored Brigade, rendered life-saving aid by controlling bleeding and airway obstruction when a fellow motorcyclist hit the pavement during a celebration of life ride throughout El Paso, Texas July 26, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9226207
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-PI656-7504
|Resolution:
|6480x8100
|Size:
|15.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist
No keywords found.