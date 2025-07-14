Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist

EL PASO, Texas – On a sunny afternoon July 26, motorcyclists gathered to honor fellow rider and July 4th alleged hit-and-run victim John Tobias Jr., when tragedy struck again — a saddlebag fell from a lead motorcycle, creating a road hazard that led to a serious crash involving rider Ryan Salisbury, who suffered severe head injuries after swerving to avoid the debris.



“I pulled over and immediately started to assess the motorcyclist who had fallen and was currently in a puddle of his own blood,” said Cpl. Maximilian J. Weaver, public affairs mass communication specialist with 5th Armored Brigade. “He was losing a lot of blood from his head so I used clothing to create padding and apply pressure to the wound, he started choking on his blood and convulsing, so I turned him to his uninjured side so that he could breathe and not choke. Kept the scorching ground cool by pouring water on it and helped stabilize him when he appeared to be having a seizure until medical personnel arrived approximately 15 minutes later.”



The motorcycle ride, organized by the family of John Tobias Jr. — a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run at the intersection of Zaragoza and Loop 375 — was held as a remembrance ride in honor of his funeral.



“I usually ride in front of everyone; this time I was trailing behind the first rider. I saw the saddle bag come off and immediately locked my front brake making me flip over the bike and onto the highway,” said Benjamin Mestas, a local motorcycle enthusiast who was a part of the memorial ride. “Once I realized what happened, I got the bike off me and saw Max standing over Ryan asking for clothing, Max was already covered in quite a bit of blood.”



Mestas also sustained serious injuries including an ankle fracture and a broken back.



“I truly believe if Max [Weaver] was not there, Ryan [Salisbury] would have had a very different outcome.”



Weaver recently completed the Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic Rider Course offered at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss at no cost to Soldiers and is Combat Life Saver qualified as a First Army Observer, Controller/Trainer.



"I’m glad I paid attention in both motorcycle safety and CLS class as they both teach us life-saving measures that you can apply to your own safety and that of others,” said Weaver. “You never know when you have to use the tools provided to you by the U.S. Army in the real world, but I’m glad the knowledge kicked into gear when needed.”



Weaver’s actions served as a testament to the longstanding relationship the Fort Bliss community has with the city in which he serves. Salisbury remains at University Medical Center of El Paso, receiving treatment for his injuries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:47 Story ID: 544175 Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Hometown: FERGUS FALLS, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bliss Soldier Renders Life-Saving Aid to Local Motorcyclist, by 1LT Emily Ake and SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.