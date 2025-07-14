Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skyraider [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Skyraider

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Maj. Jacob Marsh, 96th Test Wing, climbs into an OA-1K Skyraider II June 25, 2025, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The new Air Force Special Operations Command aircraft continues developmental testing with 96th TW and U.S. Special Operations Command at Eglin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 00:57
    Photo ID: 9224667
    VIRIN: 250625-F-OC707-9005
    Resolution: 3000x1999
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyraider [Image 12 of 12], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider
    Skyraider

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Skyraider II testing continues at Eglin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eglin
    afsoc
    skyraider
    test
    oa-1k

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download