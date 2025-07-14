Maj. Jacob Marsh, 96th Test Wing, climbs into an OA-1K Skyraider II June 25, 2025, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The new Air Force Special Operations Command aircraft continues developmental testing with 96th TW and U.S. Special Operations Command at Eglin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9224667
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-OC707-9005
|Resolution:
|3000x1999
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Skyraider II testing continues at Eglin
