Skyraider II testing continues at Eglin

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Air Force Special Operations Command’s newest aircraft, the OA-1K Skyraider II, continues developmental testing at Eglin to ensure it can meet operational requirements.



The 96th Test Wing, in coordination with U.S. Special Operations Command, is responsible for the developmental testing of the new aircraft. The test team goals are to evaluate the Skyraider II’s military airworthiness and verify manufacturer’s performance data accuracy. Lastly, the team will evaluate how effective the aircraft is at its purposed special operations mission.



The OA-1K Skyraider II is a new cost-effective crewed aircraft that will support geographically isolated special operations personnel in austere locations. It has adaptable capabilities for required mission sets such as close air support, precision strike or armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.



The Skyraider II features a tailwheel, which has not been seen in the Air Force for over five decades. This distinguishable feature required test evaluators to devise a new methodology to verify its performance.



“There was quite a bit that went into this, from making sure we were compliant on the regulatory side, to ensuring we had the proper operations support for the Skyraider II,” said Maj. Stephen Wakefield, 96th TW.



This specifically required extra pilot training with the Skyraider II’s civilian variant, the AT-802, to learn to fly the tailwheel aircraft effectively.



Test wing pilots of various backgrounds that matched with the aircraft’s mission sets answered the call to test the Skyraider II.



“Flying the OA-1K has been a rewarding experience and certainly something that has required me to bring my skills to work every day,” said Maj. Jacob Marsh, 96th TW. “The fun of flying it is just a perk of the job.”



Marsh said flying un-augmented UH-1Ns at the United States Naval Test Pilot School gave him a unique appreciation for the coordination needed in the OA-1K. According to Marsh, there are many aviation commonalities between helicopters and airplanes when operating at similar airspeeds.



So far, test aircrews performed human factor, handling quality and austere landing missions with sensor quality and weapons release missions in the future.

