A 96th Test Wing F-15 taxis as an OA-1K Skyraider II takes off from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida June 25, 2025. The new Air Force Special Operations Command aircraft continues developmental testing with 96th TW and U.S. Special Operations Command at Eglin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)