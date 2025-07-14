Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An OA-1K Skyraider II flies over King Hangar June 25, 2025, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The new Air Force Special Operations Command aircraft continues developmental testing with 96th Test Wing and U.S. Special Operations Command at Eglin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)