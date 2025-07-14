Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skyraider [Image 8 of 12]

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    96th Test Wing

    An OA-1K Skyraider II comes in for a landing on a dirt path July 10 on the Eglin Air Force Base, Florida range. The new Air Force Special Operations Command aircraft continues developmental testing with the 96th Test Wing and the U.S. Special Operations Command at Eglin. (Courtesy image)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 00:57
    Photo ID: 9224664
    VIRIN: 250710-F-F3962-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2356
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyraider [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Skyraider II testing continues at Eglin

