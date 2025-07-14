Tame the Flame

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighting instructor firefighter from the Saipan International Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Department trains U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron on simulated aircraft fires during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to deliver combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)