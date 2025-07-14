Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tame the Flame

    Tame the Flame

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A firefighting instructor firefighter from the Saipan International Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Department trains U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron on simulated aircraft fires during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to deliver combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 20:36
    Photo ID: 9224224
    VIRIN: 250716-F-NC038-4703
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 823.72 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    This work, Tame the Flame, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    Resolute Force Pacific
    11 CABS

