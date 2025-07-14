Tame the Flame

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron shoots water from a fire hose during a simulated aircraft fire during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

