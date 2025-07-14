Tame the Flame

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron shoots water from a fire hose during a simulated aircraft fire during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)