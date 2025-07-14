Tame the Flame

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and a firefighter from the Saipan International Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Department redirect the flow of water from a fire hose nozzle during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to deliver combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9224219
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-NC038-1836
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|698.42 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
