Tame the Flame

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron and a firefighter from the Saipan International Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Department redirect the flow of water from a fire hose nozzle during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to deliver combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)