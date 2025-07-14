Tame the Flame

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron directs his team to

reposition while combating a simulated aircraft fire during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)