A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron directs his team to
reposition while combating a simulated aircraft fire during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9224218
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-NC038-5421
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|796.06 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tame the Flame [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS