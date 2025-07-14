A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron ignites a controlled
fire for training during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC 2025 is a part of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series and demonstrates the Air Force’s ongoing commitment to integrating the latest technology and military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9224223
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-NC038-6729
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1002.16 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tame the Flame [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.