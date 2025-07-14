Tame the Flame

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron ignites a controlled

fire for training during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC 2025 is a part of the Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise series and demonstrates the Air Force’s ongoing commitment to integrating the latest technology and military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)